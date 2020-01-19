Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan E. Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan E. Lewis Obituary
Susan E. Lewis Susan E. Lewis, 76, passed away December 12, 2019 in Tenino, Washington. She was born September 15, 1943 to Lewis Augusta Snyder and Effie Odessa Brown in Bakersfield, California. Susan married Gerald M. Lewis on July 26, 1975 in Carson City, Nevada. She owned Yesteryears Antiques in Olympia (1986-2015). Susan loved the thrill of discovering new antiques, or "treasures" as she called them. Personally, she was an avid Coca Cola collector. She also loved gardening and growing flowers, and winning jackpots at the casino. More than anything, she loved being a part of her grandson's life, day in and day out. She kept her family at the forefront of everything she did! No one ever left her home hungry after a delicious, well-planned meal! She is survived by her son, Scott M. Lewis of Olympia; daughter, Jennifer L. O'Neal of Tenino; and grandson, Kian T. O'Conner of Tenino. She was predeceased by her parents; adopted mother, Jeanne M. Priest; and her husband. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey, WA 98503. To view the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -