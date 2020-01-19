|
|
Susan E. Lewis Susan E. Lewis, 76, passed away December 12, 2019 in Tenino, Washington. She was born September 15, 1943 to Lewis Augusta Snyder and Effie Odessa Brown in Bakersfield, California. Susan married Gerald M. Lewis on July 26, 1975 in Carson City, Nevada. She owned Yesteryears Antiques in Olympia (1986-2015). Susan loved the thrill of discovering new antiques, or "treasures" as she called them. Personally, she was an avid Coca Cola collector. She also loved gardening and growing flowers, and winning jackpots at the casino. More than anything, she loved being a part of her grandson's life, day in and day out. She kept her family at the forefront of everything she did! No one ever left her home hungry after a delicious, well-planned meal! She is survived by her son, Scott M. Lewis of Olympia; daughter, Jennifer L. O'Neal of Tenino; and grandson, Kian T. O'Conner of Tenino. She was predeceased by her parents; adopted mother, Jeanne M. Priest; and her husband. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey, WA 98503. To view the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 19, 2020