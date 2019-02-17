Susan Johns 11/16/1958 - 2/8/2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Susan Eilene Johns, Tumwater, suddenly and in her sleep, on February 8, 2019. Susan was born in Wenatchee and moved to Olympia from Spokane at the age of three. She attended St. Mike's and Pioneer Elementary, Washington Middle, and Olympia High, graduating in 1977. She earned a degree in Art from Fort Wright College in Spokane, WA. Upon graduation, she returned to Olympia and had lived here ever since. She began working as a reference librarian at the downtown Timberland Library at age 23, and eventually moved to the library at Evergreen State College, where she was employed until her death. She was also a licensed massage therapist and a creative maker of custom cakes. She never charged anyone for a massage or a cake; it was a sign of her generous heart. Susan was a gifted painter, singer (perfect pitch!) and lover of animals, cats in particular. She was also the primary caregiver for our mother, who passed in 2016. She is survived by brothers Mike, Pat, and Tim, sisters-in-law Andrea and Nancy, uncle John, aunt Peggy, and eight nieces and nephews, on whom she doted. Susan was looking forward to retiring from her library career and getting a knee replacement (one down, one to go) so that she could travel and do other projects. She had also lost 150 pounds the old-fashioned way and was anticipating a kidney transplant. Things were looking up for her until her untimely demise. A memorial service will be announced. Any donations in her name to animal-support organizations would be appropriate and appreciated. Published in The Olympian on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary