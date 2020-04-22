|
Suzanne Hellman In loving memory: Suzanne passed away peacefully 4/7/2020. She worked for years and retired from The State of Washington. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her Mother Cora Larson, Brother Richard Larson; Sister Esther Johnson; Her three children and their spouses; Twin Daughters Paula Mouton and Deborah Roberts and son Brian Roseholt; Two grandsons Marcus Sturdivant and Ezra Roseholt and One great grandson River Roseholt and many nieces and nephews and all their children. As she wished she will not be buried or have a service. At a later date her family will get together to celebrate her life.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 22, 2020