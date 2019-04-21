Suzanne Keay Conte Suzanne Keay Conte, a devoted wife, mother and friend to many, died April 5 after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease. She leaves a huge vacuum in the lives of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many others who were touched by her love of nature, social commitment and gentle grace over her 95 years. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on November 15, 1923, the daughter of Louis Kent Keay and Florence Mather (Shoemaker) Keay. She lived with her family in Philadelphia and Glenmoore, Pa., until leaving to attend nursing school. She began working as a nurse at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia in 1945. She was a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps and recalled the jubilation among patients as Philadelphia erupted in celebration at the end of World War II. At the hospital, she met a young intern, William Robert Conte, and the two married in 1946. They subsequently lived in Wichita, Kansas; Denver and Greeley, Colorado; and Dallas before finding their place in Olympia in 1958. Suzanne devoted herself to raising four children, instilling in them a love of nature. The family raised pets, including several Newfoundland dogs. She organized countless picnics for the family on Puget Sound and in the lush forests of the Olympia area, rescued birds and other endangered animals, and instilled strong ideals in her children. She was also an active volunteer, working with school children in Olympia and Nisqually, serving as a docent at the State Capitol Museum in Olympia and as an Information Desk Associate at the State Capitol. She regaled dear friends with her collection of antique and international dolls, some of which she had lovingly preserved since her early childhood. William Conte passed away in 1998, and she married Leonard Nord, former State Director of Personnel and a close family friend, in 2000. The couple had 10 happy years before Leonard passed away in 2010. She is survived by her four children: Jon (Meg) of Mercer Island; Christopher (Kristen) of Silver Spring, Maryland; Kenan (Pam) of Olympia; and Candace (Peg) of Seattle; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a sister and extended family; and countless adoring friends. In lieu of flowers, she requested before her death that contributions be made to the American Friends Service Committee, 1501 Cherry Street, Philadephia, Pa., 19102, 1-888-588-2372, or www.afsc.org. Published in The Olympian on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary