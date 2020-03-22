|
Sydney Alister Fernald Sydney Alister Fernald, 96, formerly of California and a resident of Thurston County, Washington since 1968, died on January 6, 2020 at Bonaventure of Lacey. He was born in Oxnard, California on November 25, 1923, a son of Sydney Wentworth Fernald and Cora Ethel Alister Fernald. He married Rosanne Mae Redfern on July 15, 1951. They were married for 68 years. Syd was a graduate of Venice High School and UCLA (Bachelor in Business). As a systems analyst he worked for first Prudential Insurance Company, then Litton Industries. In 1968 he moved with his family to Washington where he worked as a management analyst for several state agencies until retirement in 1988. For fifty years he lived in Olympia. Mr. Fernald enjoyed doing home improvement projects, particularly ones that involved concrete. He also liked talking with people and telling stories, especially about his younger days in Southern California, including his time as a lifeguard on Venice Beach and the fun of surfing along the West Coast. Survivors include his wife Rosanne, a daughter Karen (Drew) Crooks, a son Brian (Meagan) Fernald, and a granddaughter Jennifer Crooks. The family suggests that memorial gifts may be made to the Olympia School District program for homeless students, the McKenny-Vento (Homeless) Program.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 22, 2020