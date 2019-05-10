Tammie M. Pruitt Foreman May 31, 1971 May 3, 2019 Surrounded by her family and loved ones, Tammie Meree Pruitt Foreman, age 47 of Olympia, Washington gained her wings on May 3, 2019. Tammie was born on May 31, 1971, in Monroe, Washington. She grew up in Olympia and attended Yelm High School, graduating in 1989. She graduated from Washington University with a Bachelor Degree in Education. Tammie was a beautiful, vibrant woman, who could light up a room with her smile and her laughter. She always had kind words for people and seemed to know when a person needed her special kind of attention. She loved people and people loved her and tended to gravitate towards her warmth and joyful zest for life. She was the life of every gathering; she knew how to have fun and draw people into her circle. Tammie loved her family and found special joy spending time with her sons, Skyler, Andrew, and Trace Pruitt, and her new husband, Scott Foreman. She has had a variety of jobs, including working as a bank teller, a children's church administrator, and at Washington Virtual Academy (WAVA) as an office manager. As of late, she found her niche at Gravity Learning Center as an office manager and found delight working with the young people. Left behind are Tammie's beloved husband, Scott Foreman and sons, Skyler, Andrew, and Trace Pruitt, her mother, Jaynee Johnson-Woodward (Jim), her father Gene Jones (Sharon), and extended family, including step-daughter Burgundy King (Brandon) and grandchildren, Kaleyla, Jordynne, and William; brothers and sisters, Daniel Jones (Leesa), Wesley Jones (Jen), Joni Jones Grisim (Brent), Janelle Marcussen (Tommy), Kristi Myers (Jay), Lindsey Criswell (Travis), Harmony Criswell, Anthony Worthington (Shalanda), Nikki Rodriguez (Raymond), Trisha Woodward (David), Michelle Mullins, James Woodward (Chris); and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceding Tammie in death were her grandparents, aunt, uncles, and special loved ones, Tracey, Addi Jean, Jasmine, and Ricky. Tammie's celebration of life will be on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at New Bridge Community Church, 812 Central Street SE, Olympia, WA, 98501, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Published in The Olympian on May 10, 2019