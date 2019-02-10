Home

Tammy Francis Tammy Francis, 64, passed away February 2 at St. Peters Hospital in Olympia WA. Tammy was born in Sweet Home, OR in 1954, and was the youngest of six children born to Gordon and Lowene Striebel. She lived in Lebanon and Bandon OR, but came to WA in 1971, obtaining a nursing degree from South Puget Sound CC. She worked for St. Peters Hospital for 35 years. In 1995 she married Mart Francis. She is survived by her husband Mart, step son Matthew, two sisters Betty and Ladonna, and many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was faithful, kind, loving and gracious to all. A celebration of her life will be held February 16 at 2:00 at City Life Church, 4205 Lacey Blvd, Lacey WA.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 10, 2019
