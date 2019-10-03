Home

Tammy Rae McElroy

Tammy Rae McElroy Obituary
Tammy Rae McElroy (née Carlson-Daley) Tammy Rae McElroy (née Carlson-Daley) passed away, peacefully, with her mother by her side, on September 29, 2019, at the age of 48. She was born January 4, 1971 in Hope, B.C, Canada. Tammy was raised and resided in Olympia and was a 1989 graduate from Capital High School. She was a devoted and loving mother to her daughter, who was the love and joy of her life. She enjoyed snow skiing, cooking, baking, entertaining, and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Tammy is survived by her daughter Maddelin McElroy; her parents, William (Tom) & Lora Lee Daley; sister Tracey Brewer (Mark); brother Todd Daley (Jessica); sister Brandi Wornson. A memorial service and reception will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at Mills & Mills Funeral Home, 5725 Littlerock Rd SW, Tumwater, WA.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 3, 2019
