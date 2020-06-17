Tana Lee (Berets) Brockett Tana Brockett, age 56, passed away on January 17, 2020 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle. She left us far too soon and is greatly missed. She fought cancer, staring death in the eye, for 35 years, and always chose life. Her determination and positive outlook were inspirations to all who knew her. She leaves behind husband Steve Brockett, son Griffin Brockett, mother Carolyn Berets, and brother Lantz Berets. She now joins her father, Charles (Chuck) Berets, who died in 2010. Tana was born in Olympia on August 6th., 1963. She grew up in Olympia and graduated from Capital High School. She earned a B.A. in Economics from Central Washington State College. Tana and Steve made their home in Roslyn, WA, where she worked for Inland Telephone, traveling for the company, also choosing and upgrading the company's computer system. Tana was an artist, specializing in fabric and needlework. She loved to garden, go antiquing, decorate their home, go to concerts, and travel. She and Steve often went to Hawaii, one of their favorite places to visit. Tana's immediate family will gather this summer to remember her. They hope to further honor her memory with a celebration of her life when Covid restrictions allow for larger gatherings and travel.



