Forest Funeral Home
2501 Pacific Avenue SE
Olympia, WA 98501
(360) 943-6363
Ted William Lovett

Ted William Lovett Ted W. Lovett, age 77 passed away Monday January 27th, 2020 in Scottsdale Arizona. Son of Theda and Bill Lovett of Olympia/ Lacey Washington. Ted is survived by his daughters' inclusive of his (two marriages) Joell Lovett- Knudsvig, Tonya Harlan, and Janee' Bussey, his sons' William Baker and Keith Baker and his brother Don Lovett. The memorial for family and friends will be Saturday March 7th, at 2PM at FOREST FUNERAL HOME 2501 PACIFIC AVENUE, Olympia WA. 98501 burial will follow with Military Honors. A Celebration of Life reception will immediately follow at 3PM to 5:30PM at WESTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 1925 BOULEVARD ROAD, Olympia WA. 98501. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or to Janee' Bussey.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 5, 2020
