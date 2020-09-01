Teddie Ray Bracy T. Ray Bracy passed away on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Providence St. Peter's hospital in Olympia, WA. He was born to Charles W. Bracy and Ollie H. Bracy in Batesville, Arkansas on November 6, 1926. Ray served in the US Navy as a Radar Operator Third Class in WWII. After leaving the Navy he moved to Shelton, WA in 1947. He was a voluntary Fire Fighter for a short time. He then met and married Catherine L. Wellman on July 23, 1953. Ray then secured a position with Simpson Timber Company. After a few years he was able to secure a position with P.U.D #3 in Shelton where he remained until he retired. Ray and Catherine made their home and raised 3 children in Shelton, WA. Ray is preceded in death by: Charles W. Bracy, Ollie H. Bracy, Hapel Bracy and Catherine L. Bracy. Ray is survived by his children: Sons: Dale (Penny) Bracy of Olympia, WA; Randy (Cindy) Bracy of Olympia, WA and Daughter Terrie (Dave) Ward of Tucson, AZ. Their 5 Grandchildren: J. William (Melissa) Harger III of Ridgefield, WA; Carrie (Tom) Oreste of Portland, OR; Dustin (Felicia) Harger of LaCenter, WA; Andrea (Noah) Saffer of Olympia, WA and Brittany Mullins of Olympia, WA and 6 Great Grandchildren. Graveside service will be held at Shelton Memorial Park on September 3, 2020 at 1:00. Face masks are not required but is respected for each individual.



