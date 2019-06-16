Home

Teresa Curtis Teresa Curtis, 61, passed away June 12, 2019 in Olympia, Wash. She was born April 28, 1958 to James and Floetta Wilson at Warner Robins Air Force Base, Ga. She worked for the State of Washington (1978-2016), including WSDOT (1986-2016). She is survived by husband, Ray Curtis; son, James Curtis; daughter, Andrea Dahl; and loving extended family. A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Tumwater Historical Park, 802 Deschutes Way SW, Tumwater, WA 98501. Sharing remembrances will begin at 5:00 p.m. Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
