Terrence Norman Townley Terrence Norman Townley (85), long-time resident of Lacey, died peacefully at home in Ellensburg surrounded by his family on October 17. Terry was born January 14, 1934 in Bellingham to Geoffrey and Mabel Townley. He was raised in the small town of Acme, WA where he attended Acme Elementary (right next door to his house and NOT uphill both ways through the snow as we were led to believe growing up). While growing up he was an active member of the boy scouts and eventually attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Mt. Baker High School where he enjoyed music and theater. He went on to attend Whitman College where he earned his degree in Business Administration. After college he served in the Army and was deployed to Korea in 1956 for 16 months where he served as a military police officer for the vice squad. Upon returning home he went to work for a television station in Medford, OR where he starred in a children's program called Roundhouse Ralph. He moved back to the Puget Sound area and worked for Boeing for a short time before landing in Olympia and working for the Washington State Employees Association. While there he met Catherine, his wife of 47 years. Terry had a love for nature and the outdoors and worked for Washington State Parks as a ranger throughout the state but eventually he and Cathy settled back in Lacey for over 40 years. He retired after 27 years with the Department of Transportation. Terry soon found he wasn't terribly good at retirement so he went to work for FEMA as a damage assessor and spent weeks at a time traveling extensively throughout the United States. Terry enjoyed monthly poker games with his buddies (for over 50 years), playing base drum in the Olympia Highlanders band (or at the Tav in Ellensburg with the Clan Gordon Pipe Band!), hunting, fishing, traveling (especially Hawaii and Disneyland), barbequing, gardening, and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Catherine. He is survived by his sister Tamera Boyd, daughters Tanya and Deborah, and grandchildren Caleb, Levi, and Emerson. A celebration of his life is planned for springtime in Ellensburg, where he called home for his final years.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 27, 2019