|
|
Terry Allan Ware Terry Allan Ware, 70, passed away on March 2, 2020 in Shelton, Washington. He was born the youngest of three children in Olympia, Washington to June and Carlun Ware on September 29, 1949. As a boy, Terry enjoyed playing sports and running around the South Bay area with his siblings and neighbors. His inquisitive nature in life started at a young age with his favorite response being "why" to most answers he was given. He also was musically inclined and enjoyed a rock and roll phase playing the drums during his younger years. Terry graduated from North Thurston High School in 1967 and then continued his education at The Evergreen State College until he decided to enter the workforce. Terry was married to Judy Setina from 1982 1999. Together, they had two children, Brett and Travis. Terry excelled at fatherhood and his two boys became his pride and joy. As a family, they enjoyed road trips, traveling, and boating. Terry was also a dedicated family man who was there for his parents as they entered their later years. He developed a passion for the Lord later in his life, and remained a devout Christian. Terry was known for his friendly personality, often making friends everywhere he went. He took great delight in making those around him laugh. He always had fantastic stories to tell that left people in disbelief. Terry was also an avid sports fan and could almost always be found rooting for the Seahawks. Terry gained many meaningful friendships while working at Employment Security and in the freight industry. Although Terry worked various careers in his life, he was able to retire from a career he loved at Olympic Ambulance in 2017. Terry is survived by his sons, Brett and his wife Lauren, Travis and his girlfriend Brittany, as well as his sister Karen, nephew Andy and wife Vicki, and his niece Danielle and her son Thomas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carlun and June, and his brother, Michael. Terry has requested not to have a traditional funeral. He did not want his friends and family to mourn him but to instead celebrate the life he lived. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life for Terry on March 14, 2020 from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Olympia Yacht Club. All are welcome but RSVP's are appreciated to estimate attendance. Please leave memories at https://www.obituare.com/terry-allan-ware-obituary-74482/. Arrangements through Funeral Alternatives of Washington, 360-753-1065.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 8, 2020