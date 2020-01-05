Home

Tharon Shultz Tharon Shultz passed away Dec. 21, 2019 in Tenino, WA. She was born Feb. 14, 1935 to Emma and Rolland Shultz. She is survived by her son, Gordon Butterton; daughter, Melony Butterton; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She was predeceased by her parents, 2 brothers, 1 sister, and 1 son. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, 11:00am 4:00pm, at Tenino Quarry House, 217 Park Ave., Tenino, WA 98589. To read the full obituary or share memories, visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 5, 2020
