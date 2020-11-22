Theodore "Ted" Nelson
May 17, 1941 - October 11, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Ted Nelson, 79, Olympia resident, passed away on October 11, 2020. He was born May 17, 1941, to T.V. and Eunice Nelson in Wenatchee, Washington. He graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1959, and from Washington State University in 1965 with a degree in accounting.
He married Mona Nye in 1961. They had two children and were later divorced.
After becoming a CPA, Ted worked in Portland, Oregon. He later settled in Olympia and opened his own accounting business. He also had a long career with the State of Washington.
Ted married Paulette Price Groebner on August 15, 1992.
Ted is preceded in death by his parents, Ted Vernon and Mary Eunice Nelson; and his sister, Carol McNabb (Mac). He is survived by his wife, Paulette Nelson; his children, Scott Nelson (Kathy), Christine Nelson (Kelli), Rebecca Groebner (Das), Jeffrey Groebner (Jessica), Kimberly Groebner, and Nicholas Groebner (Taylor); and grandchildren, Colin Nelson (Elyse), Cameron Nelson, Christian Nelson, Jasper Petty, Felix Petty, Victoria Groebner, Sydney Groebner, Margaret (Maggie) Groebner, and Julie Edwards.
