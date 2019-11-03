Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Elhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Roland Elhardt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore Roland Elhardt Obituary
Theodore Roland Elhardt Theodore (Ted) Roland Elhardt, November 5, 1932 to October 5, 2019. Resident of Lacey, Washington. Ted was born in Hazen, North Dakota and grew up in Olympia, Washington. After attending Olympia High School, Ted enlisted in the United States Air Force where he met his wife of 64 years, Frances. He will be forever remembered by his three children Patricia Howse (David), Mary Lou Hatton (Dennis), George Elhardt, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on November 9, at 1pm at Faith Lutheran. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith Lutheran Church.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -