Theodore Roland Elhardt Theodore (Ted) Roland Elhardt, November 5, 1932 to October 5, 2019. Resident of Lacey, Washington. Ted was born in Hazen, North Dakota and grew up in Olympia, Washington. After attending Olympia High School, Ted enlisted in the United States Air Force where he met his wife of 64 years, Frances. He will be forever remembered by his three children Patricia Howse (David), Mary Lou Hatton (Dennis), George Elhardt, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on November 9, at 1pm at Faith Lutheran. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith Lutheran Church.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 3, 2019