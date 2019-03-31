Theresa Ann McCuiston, 65 It is with incredibly heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Theresa Ann McCuiston on Monday, March 18, 2019 at her home. Terri, as most knew her, was born to John and Gwen Robischon on March 26, 1953 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was the oldest of nine children. Terri attended North Thurston Public Schools. It was there that she met her soul mate, Jim McCuiston, in the 8th grade. Jim and Terri went through school together where they enjoyed many activities and made many close friends. After graduation from high school, Terri attended Central Washington University. It was there that Terri and Jim were engaged. Jim and Terri quickly started their family first adding a son, James Thomas and later a daughter, Shannon Marie. The four eventually settled in Olympia near both of their families. After graduating from Saint Martins with her teaching degree in 1984, Terri was employed by North Thurston Public Schools, and spent her entire career demonstrating excellence in teaching and showering hundreds of students with compassion and care. Terri began her career at Lakes Elementary in September of 1986. Terri then moved to Pleasant Glade in 1987 where she remained, teaching first grade until 2008, then moving to second grade where she taught until retirement in June of 2015. Terri enjoyed many activities such as traveling, going to concerts, and most importantly being with her family. She was incredibly proud of her children and her grandchildren. She enjoyed attending their various events and there was no denying how proud she was of all of them. Terri is survived by her husband Jim, son JT & Ragen (wife), and daughter Shannon; her four grandchildren Cade, Rhys, Dane, and Lauren; along with her brothers Paul, Fred, Tom, John and sisters Cathy and Celeste. She was preceded in death by her sister Debbie, her brother Michael, and both parents John and Gwen. A celebration of life will be held at Lacey Community Center on April 14th at 1:00. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary