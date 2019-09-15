|
Theresa Megiveron Becky was born in Bath, Maine to Helen and W.G. Beckim on 3/21/1921. She passed away on 9/2/2019. Becky's family moved from Maine to Centralia, WA where she graduated from high school in 1939. She then completed nurses' training at St. Peter's Hospital in 1943 and went to work at Dr. MacArthur"s office. Next stop, Group Health. where she retired after many years of working and volunteering. Becky enjoyed traveling and animals, especially dogs. She volunteered at Animal Services of Thurston County and would do a weekly spot on KGY radio. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, George and Russell Beckim. Becky is survived by her 100 year old sister, Eloise Boyer, 4 wonderful children: Russell (Sherry) Megiveron, Diane (Virgil) Halstead, Gwynne (Joe) Fleming and Chris Megiveron (Don Davidson), several awesome grandchildren and great-grandchildren and dozens of far out nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of Life at The Colonial Inn, 3730 14th Ave SE, Olympia on 9/21 from 1-4. Donations could be made to Animal Services of Thurston County. Thanks to the staff at Panorama convalescent center. Keep laughing, Mom.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 15, 2019