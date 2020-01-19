|
|
Thomas A. Fuller Tom died in a car accident on 11/1/2019 in Sitka, AK. He was born on 11/30/1959, in Olympia, and was the youngest of nine children born to James and Charlotte Fuller. Tom was gregarious and mischievous and always smiling. He never knew a stranger, only a friend he hadn't yet met. Tom attended the Paul Hall Center for Maritime Training and Education, in Piney Point, Maryland. After graduating, he worked on Tugboats on the Mississippi River. He eventually made his way to Alaska where he found his true passion, working as a long liner on various boats all over Alaska. Tom is survived by his daughter Karly (Mother, Lisa Bergey); Sisters, Marye Jorgensen, Bridget Fuller, Elizabeth Bergh (Bill), Nancy Merzonian(Joe); Brother, Joe Fuller (Linda) and several Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and Brothers, David, Martin and James. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 16th at the Lacey Senior Center at 2PM. 6757 Pacific Ave SE, Lacey, WA.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 19, 2020