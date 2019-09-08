|
Thomas A. Jones The family of Thomas (Tucker) Jones is sad to announce his passing on August 30th in Green Valley, Arizona. Born February 19th, 1937 in Olympia, Tom spent his early years in both Olympia and Seward, Alaska. He graduated from Seward High School in 1955, joined the Air Force in 1960, and married Carol (Mooney) Jones in San Francisco, California in 1965. They were married for 43 years and raised 3 children together. Tom was a munitions maintenance officer throughout his 20-year military career, which included assignments in Turkey, Vermont, Quebec (Canada), New Mexico, the Philippines, and Colorado. He also earned a business degree from the University of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Tom retired as a Major from the Air Force in 1980 and returned to his hometown to open Olympia's first quick oil change, Maxi Lube. He later opened Hawks Prairie Automotive in Lacey. He served this community for over 17 years as both a business owner and a member of the Elks and Kiwanis Clubs. He was also active with the Capital Lakefair Association, and was known for his quick wit and winning personality. He relocated in 2009 to Green Valley, Arizona, with his 2nd wife, Margaret Heide. He is survived by his ex-wife Carol, his sister Sharon (Jones) Scholl, his daughters Traci Tenhulzen (Mike) of Woodinville and Stacey Chisam (Craig) of Entiat, and his son, Thomas Jones Jr. (Christene) of Tenino, and 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Lila (Cason) Jones and Thomas Jones of Olympia, and his sister Judi Jones. Tom will be interred at the Masonic Memorial Park. He will be greatly missed.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 8, 2019