Thomas Allen Naught

Thomas Allen Naught Obituary
Thomas Allen Naught Thomas Allen Naught, 64, passed on December 29th, 2018, after a hard-fought battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was unique and beautiful with a brilliant mind and great appreciation for Olympia's theater scene. He is deeply missed by his partner, Linea King, his daughters, Ren‚e Tommila, Hillary Naught, and Katherine Van Zanten, and his beloved grandchildren, Dominic, Lincoln, Shea, Pepper, Sonora, and Tallulah. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kelly Dancear, his mother, Dorothy Kreutzkamp, and father, L. Don Naught. A Celebration of Life will be held at Olympia Family Theater, Mar. 9th, 5:30-8:30pm.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 3, 2019
