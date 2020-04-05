|
Thomas Cook Thomas Cook, 81, died on March 31 at St. Peter hospital, from injuries sustained in a fall. He was born June 29, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to William Cook and Elaine (Genslinger) Cook. He was predeceased by his sister, Delores Kemme. Tom graduated with a B.S. from Bowling Green State University. and an M.P.H. from the University of Hawaii before moving to Olympia to work for the State Dept. of Health and then for the Dept. of Ecology where he was responsible for development and management of hazardous waste programs. Tom married his college sweetheart, Barbara Fuller, in 1962 and after Hawaii they settled into life in Olympia, raising two children, Rob and Melanie. He was the devoted grandfather of five grandchildren: Lauren Wells, Morgan Griffith, Lucy Cook, Drew Hartley and Reid Hartley. No service is planned at this time, but there will be a celebration of his life when public gatherings are permitted again. Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives. Commemoratives to the Nisqually Land Trust are welcome.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 5, 2020