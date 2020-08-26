1/
Thomas Keller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Keller On Tuesday August 18, we lost our loving husband and father unexpectedly. Tom died from heart complications at his home with his wife, Ann; son, Chris; and daughter, Megan by his side. Thomas C. Keller was born on January 7, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois, to Norm and Betty Jo Keller. He passed away on August 18, 2020, at his home, which was also his favorite place, on Lake St. Clair in Lacey, Washington. Tom was very introspective and, even though it didn't come out much, we believe that he deeply contemplated and understood life and the great beyond. Although this was unexpected, we know that he wasn't afraid of death from conversations that we have had recently. We will miss him more than words can articulate, but his voice and love will resonate and carry us forward. The family will be having a small and private celebration of life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved