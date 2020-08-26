Thomas Keller On Tuesday August 18, we lost our loving husband and father unexpectedly. Tom died from heart complications at his home with his wife, Ann; son, Chris; and daughter, Megan by his side. Thomas C. Keller was born on January 7, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois, to Norm and Betty Jo Keller. He passed away on August 18, 2020, at his home, which was also his favorite place, on Lake St. Clair in Lacey, Washington. Tom was very introspective and, even though it didn't come out much, we believe that he deeply contemplated and understood life and the great beyond. Although this was unexpected, we know that he wasn't afraid of death from conversations that we have had recently. We will miss him more than words can articulate, but his voice and love will resonate and carry us forward. The family will be having a small and private celebration of life.



