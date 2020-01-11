Home

Thomas Morrin II Thomas H. Morrin II, 76, passed away December 22, 2019 in Olympia, Wash. He was born September 9, 1943 to Thomas H Morrin and Frances (Von Ahn) Morrin in San Francisco, Calif. An informal potluck for family and friends to celebrate Tom's life will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020, 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at 1529 Evergreen Park Lane SW, Olympia, WA 98502. To read the full obituary and share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 11, 2020
