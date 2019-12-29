|
Thomas P. Fitzmorris Thomas P. Fitzmorris, 93, of Olympia, Washington, passed away November 18th surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Olympia on February 1, 1926, to John B. (Jack) and Susan (Kauth) Fitzmorris. He attended St. Michael's Catholic School, Olympia High School, the University of Washington, and St. Martin's University. After serving in the Navy, Tom married the love of his life, Winifred Tucker, on June 29, 1947. They met on a blind date and were married over 72 loving years. Tom enjoyed baseball, football, traveling, and above all, his family. As detailed by the Washington State Historical Society, Tom built the only completed bomb shelter in Olympia in 1961. Tom's 60-year engineering career included working for the Washington State Department of Transportation; positions such as City Engineer and Public Works Director for Thurston County and several local cities; and owning his own engineering firm along with several partners. After retiring, he was coaxed back to work and spent two years overseeing transportation projects in North Carolina before returning to the Pacific Northwest. He then worked locally for the Washington Division of FEMA until he was 80. Tom is survived by his wife, Winn; sisters Susan Fitzmorris, Jackie Fouts, and Maureen Hekel; children D'Etta Kern, Francie Fitzmorris-McManus, M'Lissa (Brian) Carson, Mary Kay Fitzmorris, Joanna (Byron) Aldridge, and Angela Fitzmorris; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Bertha, Rosemary, Mary Margaret, and LouAnn; and brothers John and Dan Fitzmorris. Funeral Mass will be celebrated January 3, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at St. Michael's Church in Olympia, reception to follow. Inurnment at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 29, 2019