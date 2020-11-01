Thomas Whalen

October 20, 2020

Tumwater, Washington - Thomas J. Whalen, 81, passed away of Alzheimer's on Oct. 20, 2020, in Tumwater, Wash. He was born Nov. 14, 1938, to James and Elda Whalen in Timber Lake, S.D. He resided in the Washington cities of Tenino for 51 years, Pe Ell for six years, and Rainier for 20 years.

Thomas graduated from Rainier High School with the Class of 1957, and served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963. He was stationed in San Diego, Calif., and served in Guam aboard the ship USS Helena. He married Sharon Pettit on December 22, 1961 in Tenino.

Professionally, Thomas worked 29 years at Weyerhaeuser Co., driving a log truck and working on log trains. He also worked 13 years at Olympia Brewing in the Bottlehouse. He was a volunteer firefighter in Tenino, and member of the Tenino Masonic Lodge #86, Scottish Rite, and Tenino Fraternal Order of Eagles #564. His favorite hobby was working with metal.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Sharon; sons, Steve and wife Pamela of Elma, Wash., Brian and wife Desire of Olympia, Wash., and John and wife Lynette of Chehalis, Wash.; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; brothers, Robert and wife Mardene of Parker, Ariz., Darrell, Kenneth, and Dennis, all of Rainier; and sisters, Marcella of Rainier, and Patricia and husband Charles of Grayland, Wash.

Special thanks go to The Hampton for all their loving care of Thomas for the past two and a half years, and Assured Hospice for their constant care and prayers the past three months.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no public service. The family had a private gathering at Masonic Memorial Park in Tumwater. Memorial donations may be made to Assured Hospice, 2101 Carriage Dr. SW, Olympia, WA 98502, or South Thurston Firefighters Association, PO Box 4010, Tenino, WA 98589.

Arrangements are through Funeral Alternatives of Washington, 360-753-1065.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store