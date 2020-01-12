Home

Thomas Wilson Nogler Obituary
Thomas Wilson Nogler Thomas Wilson Nogler died on January 4, 2020, doing one of the many things he loved to do, helping a friend. Tom experienced heart failure, but he lived long enough for his friends and family to gather as he passed. Tom was born on April 12, 1953, in Colfax, Washington. His parents, Norman Neal and Lilis Nogler, were school teachers. Tom lived with his comrade, Rick Fellows, on the eastside Olympia for 20 years. Tom is survived by three brothers, Jeffrey, Timothy (Susanna) and Stephen (Gretchen), four nieces, and two nephews. He was loved by many and will be missed by many. There will be a celebration of Tom's life at the Capitol Theater on Saturday, February 1, 2020; doors open at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Olympia Public Power Campaign, 1325 10th Avenue SE, Olympia, WA 98501. To read the full obituary or share tributes, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 12, 2020
