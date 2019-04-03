Home

Tim A. Bittrick

Tim A. Bittrick Obituary
Tim A. Bittrick Tim A. Bittrick, 56, passed away peacefully of ALS on March 28, 2019 at his home in Olympia, Wash. He was born September 13, 1962 to John and Irene Bittrick in Spokane, Wash. He was a teacher at Seven Oaks Elementary. He is survived by children, Brett, Emily, Peter and Katherine Bittrick; mother, Irene Bittrick; brother, Mike Bittrick; and sister, Heidi Gowland. A mass will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1204 11th Ave. SE, Olympia, WA 98501. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 3, 2019
