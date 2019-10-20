Home

Tina Jean Holly

Tina Jean Holly Tina Jean Holly, 74, passed away of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) on October 6, 2019 at Garden Courte Memory Care facility in Olympia, Washington. She was born January 9, 1945 to Mel and Leda Sohns in Kirkland, Washington. Tina graduated from Lake Washington High School (1963) in Kirkland, Washington, and Everett Junior College (1965) in Everett, Washington. She attended the University of Mexico (1966) in Mexico City, Mexico, and the University of Washington (1967) in Seattle, Washington. She married Mark R. Holly in December 1982 in Redmond, Washington. She met Mark in the 3rd grade. She owned/operated Canterfalls Designs from 1984 to 2000. She loved gardening, music, travel, Maltese puppies, and shaded silver Persian kitties. She never met a person or animal she did not like. Tina is survived by her husband, Mark R. Holly. She was predeceased by her parents; and her brothers, Bill, Tom and Richard Sohns. No service planned. Memorial donations may be made to the . Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 20, 2019
