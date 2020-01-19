|
|
Tina Marie Bodine Tina Marie Bodine passed away from complications of diabetes on Jan. 7, 2020 in Olympia, Wash., her home of 13 years. She was born Aug. 23, 1964 to Edward Trujillo and Mary Veloz in Loma Linda, Calif. Tina worked more than a decade for the Washington State Senate until she became too ill to serve. She is survived by her husband, Brian Bodine; two sons; a daughter; two grandchildren; her mother, two brothers; and a sister. She was predeceased by her father; and sister, Frances Hutcheson. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Olympia, 919 Division St. NW, Olympia, WA 98502, where she was a member. Arrangements by Funeral Alternatives of Washington
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 19, 2020