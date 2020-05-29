Todd James Smith Todd James Smith, age 44, of West Salem, WI, and formerly of Olympia, WA passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse due to complications related to a recent emergency heart surgery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are recommended. The family asks for the elderly and most vulnerable to attend visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. After the visitation, a family graveside committal service will immediately follow at Green Mound Cemetery, rural Holmen. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com for the extended obituary.
Published in The Olympian on May 29, 2020.