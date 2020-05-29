Todd James Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Todd James Smith Todd James Smith, age 44, of West Salem, WI, and formerly of Olympia, WA passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse due to complications related to a recent emergency heart surgery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are recommended. The family asks for the elderly and most vulnerable to attend visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. After the visitation, a family graveside committal service will immediately follow at Green Mound Cemetery, rural Holmen. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com for the extended obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Graveside service
Green Mound Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
401 Main St
Onalaska, WI 54650
(608) 784-0135
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved