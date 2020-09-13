Tracy Gregorius It is with shock and deep sadness that we tell you of the loss of the light of our lives. Tracy Ann Gregorius suddenly passed away on Monday evening August 31, 2020. She leaves behind her husband, four wonderful children, three adored grandchildren, a brother and sister and many others that loved her and will never forget her. Tracy was born on July 31, 1960 in Quebec, Canada to Leslie and Roger Mairs. She was the oldest of three children, Diane Anderson and Robin Mairs. Tracy graduated from Timberline High School in 1978 and got her teaching degree from Eastern Washington University. From the time she was a little girl she always knew she wanted to be a teacher. She taught for over 30 years at North Thurston Public Schools, Seattle Public Schools and University Place School District. Over those years her love for teaching was only surpassed by her love of her students. As comments come in on her Facebook page it shouldn't surprise me all the messages from past parents and students and her influence on their lives. Even after partially retiring you couldn't take the teacher out of Tracy. During this Covid season, she tutored 10 kids over Facetime and her caring, fun personality came through the screen. Tracy brought two wonderful boys into this world, Matt and Scott Gagnon. After marrying me she showed my two girls, Jenna Amsbury and Missy Gregorius, what it's like to be a loving, fun, strong, giving woman, mother, and wife. Her 4 children will miss her deeply but will carry on her selfless love of family and friends. Tracy was given the gift of 3 grandchildren, Brooke and Hunter Amsbury and Grayson Gagnon. In typical Tracy fashion her last month was filled with seeing each of the kids, grand-kids, brother and sister, in-laws, neighbors, and friends. Tracy left us planning a party for the community we live in. Heaven now gets a party planner that will make everyone feel loved and will bring sunshine to all. She joins her parents and her dear friend Paige and I know they will feel our loss but will be so happy to see her. As a family we have done 20 annual Christmas letters each listing our top 3 memories of the year (an idea that we got from her lifelong friend Flo). Here are our 3 top things we will remember or will miss about Tracy: Matt & Meagan: 1. Moving and helping remodel the Tacoma house and the year of memories that were made in that home. 2. Tracy's special time each week with our son Grayson. She would always make EVERYTHING so fun and meaningful. 3. She was always present. She taught us the importance of finding the beauty in all the small things. Scott & Jessica: 1. She lived her life as if no one were watching, without a care and she loved us unconditionally. 2. Spending endless nights sitting around the fire at Lilliwaup and always having the biggest fire competitions. 3. Knowing no matter what she had going on, she would drop everything to have a beer and catch up with us. Jenna & Jason: 1. Tracy's laugh, hugs, and deep conversations. 2. Family trips and traditions: Camping "Fire Queen", garage sale Cinnabons, driving to Disneyland in Barney, and MGM pool time. 3. Special times with grand-kids swimming, crafts, parks, teaching them games and lots and lots of love. Missy: 1. Tracy was my favorite travel partner: we always read books sunbathing, shopped, ate, and drank our way through a city, enjoyed art and she always splurged for the nice places despite Dad's efforts. 2. She managed to make the ordinary mundane things special, fun, and memorable. 3. She always asked questions she liked getting to know people and knew she really wanted to hear the answer. You couldn't go anywhere without her trying to guess a stranger's life story. Brooke: 1. Grandma always took me to Hands on Children Museum. 2. Her 10-minute warnings at the park. 3. School supply shopping for the good stuff (No Rose Art!). Hunter: 1. I love you Grandma! Diane & Robin: 1. Tracy was the matriarch that kept the Maris family together and stressed family more than anything. 2. Her enormous heart towards everyone, especially family. 3. The laughter the three of us would share when we were all together. She was the best big sister two siblings could have, with her wisdom, patience, and love. Mark: 1. She always made me feel like I was the funniest man on earth and the luckiest man because she wanted to go home with me. 2. I named her "Momma Bear" because she fiercely loved, protected, and spoiled her cubs. 3. She was the only one I couldn't wait to see every day, minute or second I had everything I needed in my dear Tracy. See made our dreams a reality. Tracy our love we will never forget you. You made our lives wonderful. We will carry your memories with us and try to be more like you! A Celebration of Tracy is planned for Saturday October 3rd in Lilliwaup WA details to follow on;Facebook group "Memories and Celebrations for Tracy Gregorius" , or mccombwagner.com