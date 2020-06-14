Tresha Dell Allen Tresha Dell Allen went home to Jesus on June 1st, 2020 at the age of 83 after a prolonged illness. Tresha was born to Eugene and Martha Krebs on May 30th, 1937 in Hamilton, Ohio and grew up on a farm near Morning Sun, Ohio. Tresha graduated from McGuffey High School in Oxford, Ohio in 1955. In 1957, Tresha met her husband, Walker, while they were both students at Miami (Ohio) University. Tresha and Walker married on June 7th, 1958, graduated from Miami and had four children, Walker III, Guy, Tim and Natalie. Tresha was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Mary. She is survived by her husband Walker, her children, Walker III and his wife Jill of Wellington, Florida, Guy and his wife Cheri of Camas, Washington, Tim and his wife Mina of Nagoya, Japan and Natalie and her husband Richard Samuelson of Gig Harbor, Washington, thirteen grandchildren and two great granddaughters, her sister Ann and her husband Malcolm Young of Arlington, Virginia, and her brother Gene and his wife Jan Krebs of Morning Sun, Ohio. Tresha earned her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Education. She taught for many years at schools across the country, primarily in kindergarten and first grade, including Olympia (McLane). The care and tenderness with which she treated her students was remembered fondly by them. Throughout her life, Tresha put the interests of her husband, their children and their children's families first. No personal hardship was too much for her to bear if it made life better for any of them Tresha defined "grit" and selflessness through her actions, hard work and dedication to others. At the same time, her frequent smile was sweet and infectious. Tresha was loved deeply by many and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, Tresha's family asks that donations be made to the Deacon's Fund at Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church in Gig Harbor, Washington.



