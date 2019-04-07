Resources More Obituaries for Trudie Yarbrough Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Trudie Yarbrough

Trudie Yarbrough (AKA Aino Yarbrough, Gertrude Yarbrough) age 97, died peacefully Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at Lidia's Adult Family Home in Olympia, WA. Trudie was born Aino Kerttu Kauno on November 20, 1921 in Aberdeen, WA to Aino and Fred Kauno. Trudie attended school in Aberdeen where she graduated as salutatorian in 1940. After high school Trudie attended Grays Harbor College, UW and Central WA College where she graduated with a BA in Education. After college, Trudie taught school in Portland, OR and volunteered at the local USO. One special evening, at the USO, Trudie met Lewis Yarbrough, a handsome Navy man from Georgia who was on leave from his ship. They had a whirlwind romance and were married March 30, 1946 in Charleston, SC. Trudie relocated to the South and taught school while Lewis completed his BS in engineering at Clemson. Trudie and Lewis returned to the NW in 1948 and settled in Seattle where Trudie taught in the Lake City School District. In 1954, Trudie and Lewis welcomed son Robin and two years later, daughter Stacy. Trudie quit her "paid" teaching job while her children were young and moved several times as her husband's career progressed. They lived in Seattle, Mount Vernon, Whidbey Island, Bellingham, Bellevue and Olympia. Trudie resumed her teaching career in 1967 in Bellevue where she taught until moving to Olympia in 1972. In 1974, Trudie became an elementary school reading specialist in the Olympia School District where she worked until retirement in 1983. Trudie returned to work in 1993 as a State Capitol docent providing tours during legislative sessions. Trudie enjoyed a full and healthy life. She was a life-long learner, voracious reader, wonderful spouse and mother, had many friends and interests but always put family first. She was well-traveled in the US and abroad, visiting many foreign countries including Finland, her parents' homeland. Trudie was involved in many organizations including Finnish Heritage, United Finnish Kaleva Brothers & Sisters, Olympia-Yashiro Sister City, Kiwanis Women, World Affairs Council, First United Methodist Church, YMCA, Women's Club, and WA State School Retirees' Association. Trudie is survived by her two children, son Robin (Joy) of Portland, OR, daughter Stacy (Bret) of Olympia, granddaughters, Dana, Nicole and Megan Yarbrough, Brittany Bertolin and numerous nieces and nephews. Trudie was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis, parents, Fred and Aino and brother Leo Kauno. A celebration of Trudie's awesome life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Olympia, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia, WA. Memorial contributions may be sent to United Finnish Kaleva Brothers & Sisters scholarship program or First United Methodist Church Olympia. Published in The Olympian on Apr. 7, 2019