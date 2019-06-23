Resources More Obituaries for Ursula Brown Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ursula A. Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ursula A. Brown Ursula Auguste Wilhelmine Marianne Brown, nee Möhle, passed away peacefully at home on May 31, 2019, at the age of 100. She was born on October 27, 1918 in Bündheim, Germany to parents Elisabeth and Wilhelm Möhle. Elisabeth was a homemaker and Wilhelm was the Chief of Police in the nearby town of Wolfenbüttel. Ursula had her first moment in history when, at age 10, she represented her hometown, presenting flowers to Captain Hermann Köhl during a ceremony honoring him for his achievements. Captain Köhl was a German pilot who was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross from then U.S. President Calvin Coolidge. Ursula first came to the United States in 1935, lived with family and then worked as a nanny in New York City. She returned to Germany in early 1939. During World War II, Ursula worked as the private secretary to Professor Wilhelm Emil Messerschmitt, an Aerospace engineer and German aircraft designer and manufacturer. She also married and gave birth to two daughters. A few years after the war, Ursula travelled to the United States again, this time to marry second husband CWO3 John H. Brown, U. S. Army. She became a U.S. citizen in 1958 and lived in Tacoma, Washington, where she and John raised their three daughters. Ursula was an exceptional homemaker and passed on her love of reading and history to her children as well as an appreciation of opera and symphonies, which she had frequented in her early adult years both in Germany and New York. Ursula also had a "green thumb." Wherever she lived, Ursula grew wonderful gardens filled with fruits, vegetables and lots of flowers, of which roses were her favorite. Ursula was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Dorothea and Gisela Möhle, half-brother Eberhard Eschert, son-in-law Albrecht Schmidt, all of Germany, and husband John Brown and daughter Gwendolyn Turner. Ursula is survived by daughters Elke Schmidt and Rose Braun (Lothar), sister-in-law Brigitta Eschert, also all of Germany, and daughters Harriet Clark (John) and Hortense Brown, as well as son-in-law Douglas Turner. Ursula was a cherished mother, grandmother of Bryan Clark, Gregory Clark (Danielle), Jennifer Turner, Christopher Turner (Andrea), Melissa Hunn (John), Susanne Regner (Martin), Martin Schmidt, Ulrike Weber (Wilhelm) Michael Braun (Steffi) and Andreas Braun (Simona), a great grandmother of 13, and an aunt and great aunt. Ursula did not want a funeral or memorial service and requested that her family have a private gathering to spread her ashes at a beloved place of her choosing. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Scleroderma Research Foundation, 220 Montgomery St., Suite 484, San Francisco, CA 94104-3546 (www.srfcure.org) or any would be most thoughtful. Published in The Olympian on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries