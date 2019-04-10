Resources More Obituaries for Valda Lance Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Valda Jean (Benedict) Lance

Obituary Condolences Flowers Valda Jean Lance (Benedict) Valda Jean Lance (Benedict) died peacefully in her home on Thursday, April 4th, 2019. After receiving news of terminal cancer in January, she was blessed to spend her time surrounded by friends and family celebrating a life well lived. She was born to Geraldine (Rothery) and Bryan Benedict in her Grandma Rothery's home in the small farming town of Dufur Oregon, on December 16th, 1928. As a young girl, she attended a one-room schoolhouse within walking distance of her parents' wheat farm. Loving farm life, she raised her own cattle for 4-H and chose Jersey over Gurnsey "so as not to 'whoop' her brother, Vance, in the fair". She also harvested, drove wheat truck, rode horses, and put up a myriad of crops. Having learned to can foods at 10-years old, she reveled in teaching this craft to following generations. Valda graduated from Dufur HS in 1945 and worked in the local Johnston Brothers Bank. She went on to attend Northwest Christian College, then traveled to Indianapolis, where she decided to stay; and again, worked in banking. Valda had a heart for the Northwest and moved back in 1957 to study Radiology Technology in Yakima, WA. It was there she met her husband, James Davis Lance at First Christian Churchboth families' generational denomination. They married on July 11th 1959, and moved to Tumwater, where they lived for over 30 years and raised their family. She worked until age 62 at Group Health Cooperative. All the while, she was an avid gardener, back-packer, and Volksmarcher. She cherished the special friends she adventured with hiking and travelingover many decades. At age 87, she drove a 6,000-mile road trip with her best friend, Caroldeeming it their "Thelma and Louise expedition". She was a faithful servant of the Lord, and her open and generous spirit blessed many. Her smile lit up the room, admitting, "I would rather live out my witness, than explain it", and citing her favorite verse in Matthew 5: "Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify four Father which is in heaven". She was preceded in death by her beloved co-adventurer Jim, in 1996. Valda is survived by sons Mike and Jim (Dianna) Lance, daughter Jeri (Dan) Donahue, 4 granddaughters: Rachel (Grant) Bolt, Adrianna and Caitlin Lance, and Mari Donahue; also, her step-grandchildren: Kristina, Melissa, Dani, Jennifer, James; and great grandson Travis (Katie) Reep with their 4 children, Noah, Leah, Willow and Milo. With open arms, she adopted many others as children and grandchildren along the way. Val left those who knew and loved her with full and grateful hearts. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20th at 1:00 pm. Capital Vision Christian Church, 1775 Yew Ave NE, Olympia, WA 98506. Published in The Olympian on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries