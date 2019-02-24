Vera Anita Hoy Vera passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019, joining her beloved husband Richard (Dick) and daughter Kathy. Vera was born January 31,1928, to Clara and Pastor William Saas in Sioux City, lowa. She grew up as a preacher's kid and believed God had a plan for her life" As a young woman she met Dick, a handsome sailor from Michigan. He was stationed at Sand Point Navel Base, Seattle just after WWll. After getting married Dick and Vera lived in Seattle where they raised their 5 children. Dick built a successful painting and wallpaper business while Vera enjoyed working retail. ln 1966, their family moved to Tumwater built a home in the country. Vera was always cheerful and encouraged everyone she met. She loved stories about family and valued her friends. She also loved to attend church, read books, play the piano, sing and knit". They both loved traveling, and in retirement they were able to visit family and friends both here and abroad. Vera leaves behind sons Ric (Dianne), Dave (Ginny), Craig and, Mark (Wendy), 11 grand, 26 great and 3 great great grand children. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at City Life Church, 4205 Lacey Blvd, Lacey. Published in The Olympian on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary