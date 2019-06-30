Home

Verna Marie McAninch

Verna Marie McAninch Verna Marie McAninch, also known as Pat McAninch, died on June 19, 2019 at the Retirement Chalet in Rochester, Washington. She was born in Centralia, Illinois on January 15, 1919. Pat was 100.5 years old when she left this world and passed to the next to join her beloved husband John in death. She is survived by her six children, her son Jon McAninch and her five daughters Donna Petersen, Kay Holyfield, Sue Japhet, Melissa Sword, and Becky McAninch-Dake. We remain forever grateful for the time we had with our mom. Pat has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren who provided her with much love and happiness throughout her long life. Her memorial will be held on July 16, 2019 at 2 PM at the Summit Lake Community Church, 11326 Fellowship Lane, NW, Olympia WA 98502. Donations to a may be made in her name in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Olympian on June 30, 2019
