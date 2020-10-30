Vernon Pearce

November 13, 1934 - October 19, 2020

Tumwater, Washington - Died of heart problems. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Roberta, and several brothers and sisters. He is sadly missed by his second wife,

Vera of 10 years; ;his sons, Robert (wife Tammi), Dennis; and daughter, Cheryl Dale (husband Pat); four Grandchildren; and two Great Grandsons.

Vern was born and raised in Rochester, WA. He worked for Public Works, as Special Project Manager for the city of Tumwater, until his retirement in December of 1990..





