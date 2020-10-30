Vernon Pearce
November 13, 1934 - October 19, 2020
Tumwater, Washington - Died of heart problems. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Roberta, and several brothers and sisters. He is sadly missed by his second wife,
Vera of 10 years; ;his sons, Robert (wife Tammi), Dennis; and daughter, Cheryl Dale (husband Pat); four Grandchildren; and two Great Grandsons.
Vern was born and raised in Rochester, WA. He worked for Public Works, as Special Project Manager for the city of Tumwater, until his retirement in December of 1990..
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 30, 2020.