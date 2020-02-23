Home

Vicki Lee Rippie Vicki Lee Rippie, 71, passed away after a lengthy illness on February 1, 2020 in Lacey, Washington, her home of 22 years. She was born March 22, 1948 to Carole and George Rippie in Beloit, Wisconsin. Vicki graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1966, and from the University of Wisconsin in 1973 with a BA in Political Science. She married Morris Shaw at the Olympia Temple of Justice on May 1, 2009. Professionally, she was Executive Director of Washington Public Disclosure Commission. She loved golf, reading, travel and walking. Vicki is survived by her husband, Morris, and sister, Karen. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Carole. No services planned. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 23, 2020
