Violet Florence Jolibois Bushnell August 13, 1927 January 24, 2020 Violet Bushnell passed away on January 24 at her home in Olympia, WA of a heart attack. Her husband of 66 years, John, preceded her on this journey six years ago. She is survived by three brothers (Amie Jolibois, LeRoy Jolibois and Donald Jolibois), six children and their spouses (Sandra Bushnell Straughan, Richard Bushnell, James Bushnell, David Bushnell, Jeanette Bushnell, and Jerome Bushnell), twelve grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Violet was born at her family's dairy farm in Thorne, North Dakota to Mary Anne and Albert Jolibois. At 18 years old, after graduating from Rolla High School, she moved to Lakewood with two girlfriends and began work at Camp Lewis. There she met John on a blind date arranged by mutual friends. They married and began their family in Tacoma. In the early 1950's they moved to Olympia where they lived the rest of their lives with their six children. Violet worked for both the federal and state governments in various agencies. She was very active at St. Michael's Parish joining an Altar Society Guild and later working at the St. Vincent's donation center. She remained close friends with her guild mates even after they all retired from their volunteer work. Violet was a fun-loving, energetic, and vivacious daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She loved any sort of get-together or party. Not one to sit still, she particularly enjoyed traveling with trips to China where she walked on the Great Wall, Antarctica on a cruise ship, and Russia shortly after the Berlin Wall fell. But she also enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables every summer. She consciously lived life to the fullest and included everyone in her fun. Mostly Violet and John were about family. Not only was Violet always close with everyone in her extensive extended family, she lived the value that family had to take care of each other no matter what. She warmly included friends and in-laws as part of her family. A memorial will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Noon at St. Michael's Parish Church, 1208 11th Ave. SE, Olympia, WA.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 2, 2020