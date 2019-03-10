Resources More Obituaries for Virginia Bigelow Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Virginia N. (Wade) Bigelow

Virgene N. (Wade) Bigelow February 12, 1928January 23, 2019 Virgene passed away with her amazing caretakers at her side. She & her deceased husband(Wm. H. Bigelow, d. 1-19-2013) resided at Queen Anne Manor, Seattle since late 2011. Virgene grew up in Olympia and was a song leader, actor, and choral singer at Olympia High School class of 46. She remained active with her graduating class until a few years ago. She and her 9 girlfriends met often and after their children were grown, took a trip together every year. After high school, she competed in the Miss Washington Pageant where she was voted Miss Congeniality by her fellow competitors. She attended the University of Washington Drama School where she honed her acting skills. She left university when she married in 1950. She and her first son traveled to Japan to be with her deployed husband during the Korean War. When they returned she was pregnant with her second son. Shortly after that she had a daughter. She also had 4 fabulous stepsons who made up her family circle. Virgene loved family. The most important thing to her was to have all her children, stepchildren, grandchildren, and extended family around her. She was the best mom. All the neighborhood kids hung at her house. She taught kids to water ski. She read books & the comics out loud using accents & special voices for the characters. She could whip out sandwiches en masse and feed all those hungry kids. She grocery shopped buying in bulk before there was Costco. When the oldest moved out to go to college, it took her months to lessen the amount of food she cooked. Virgene was an active member of Olympia Little Theater from the age of 18 until she no longer could participate on an active level. She was granted a lifetime membership. She acted, directed, served on the board, and helped OLT when they bought and transformed the "old auto-garage" into the space they are located today. The theater was her heart. She loved being on the boat where she and her husband lived aboard for 10 years. They were active members of the Olympia Yacht Club. In retirement they traveled for months in the San Juans, where they were always the most relaxed and at home. She had a great laugh and a brilliant sense of humormaking her laugh was something her kids tried hard to do and they often succeeded. She loved chocolate. It was years before any of her children knew chocolate Easter bunnies had ears. She survived late stage lung cancer in the late 90's. She survived chemo-induced encephalitis. She survived the death of her husband of 60+ years. She survived the death of her stepson Steven Bigelow shortly after her husband passed. She was a survivor who had a strong will to live. The last 18 months of her life she was in hospice care. A strong, loving woman who lived a full, loving lifeshe is missed. Pre-deceased by her husband, Wm H. Bigelow, DMD, her stepson Steven L. Bigelow, she is survived by Michael L. Bigelow, Wm. P. Dils, Patrick B. Bigelow, Paul T. Bigelow, Mark W. Bigelow, and Mary V. Bigelow, 22 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. No memorial is planned. A burial of she & her husband at Washelli Evergreen in Seattle will take place in late May or June. In lieu of flowers, please donate to her heart work: Olympia Little Theater [https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?donation=olylthttps://app.arts-people.com/index.php?donation=olylt] Go to the theater and support the performing arts. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 10, 2019