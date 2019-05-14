Home

Virginia Fellows Slipper January 12, 1918 May 8, 2019 Virginia Fellows Slipper, 101, passed away on May 8, 2019. Virginia was born to Fred C. and Effie Fellows in Lyman, Washington. She attended primary school in Lyman and graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1935. Virginia married Fred W. Slipper in 1940. They lived in the Skagit Valley until 1950 when they moved to Ritzville, where they raised their family. In 1975 Virginia and Fred returned to Sedro-Woolley. She is survived by her daughter Mary, sons Fred H., John and Andrew, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her sister Betty Schlicting, and brother Fred Fellows. Private family interment will be at Hawthorne Memorial Park, Mount Vernon, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in The Olympian on May 14, 2019
