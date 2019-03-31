VIRGINIA LEACH MOUW Virginia was born in St. Paul, Minnesota April 26, 1921 to Paul and Gladys Leach. She was educated in Minnesota - Stillwater High School, Macalester College and received her Bachelors Degree from the University of Minnesota. She did flight control work for the US Navy during World War ll. After the war she taught speech at Mid-Pacific Institute in Hawaii where she met and married Phil Mouw in 1951. They spent 43 years together in Louisiana where they taught in the public schools. After completing her Masters Degree at LSU in 1967, Virginia was Director of the Speech and Hearing Clinic at Southeastern Louisiana University. She moved to the Olympia area in 1994 where she was active in Capital City Newcomers, book and bridge clubs, journaling and volunteering at Nisqually Wildlife Refuge. Birding was her passion and she visited all seven continents in pursuit of birds seeing over 3500 species. Virginia passed away March 22, 2019. She is survived by her niece, Jan Lawson Stewart of Olympia and many dear friends. Virginia has been described as amazing and inspirational. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held April 13, 2019 at 1 pm at the Colonial Inn, 3730 14th Ave SE, Olympia 98501. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary