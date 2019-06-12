Virginia Mae Shelton Lifelong Elma resident Virginia Mae Shelton passed away at her home on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Virginia was born August 5, 1931 in Aberdeen, Washington to Nick and Carolina (Yucha) Kolos. Virginia graduated from Elma High School in 1949. On December 16, 1949 she married Robert Charles Shelton. He survives her at the family home after a marriage of 69 years. Virginia was an avid reader and belonged to various card clubs. When her sons were in school she was involved with the Elma PTA and also belonged to the Mary Martha Guild. In addition to her loving husband Robert, she is also survived by sons, David, Robert (Cindy) and Scott Shelton (Carol); six grandchildren, Stephanie Quimby, Robert T. Shelton, Rania Carter, Kayla Kangiser, Jamie Colley and Angie McCallister; five great grandchildren, Shanna and Micki Boyer, Emma and Oliver Shelton and Estella Carter. She was preceded in death by her parents Nick and Carolina Kolos, two brothers, John and Don Kolos and two grandsons Lonnie and Kevin Colley. Virginia was laid to rest at Masonic Cemetery in Elma. A celebration of life is planned for 1:00 p.m., June 20th at the Elma Eagles. To share memories or to leave condolences please visit www.harrisonfamilymortuary.com. Published in The Olympian on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary