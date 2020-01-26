Home

Wallace W. (Wally) Johnson

Wallace W. Johnson (Wally) Wallace W. Johnson (Wally) of Olympia passed away peacefully on December 14th at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia with his family by his side. Wally retired from the Washington State Patrol with the rank of Captain on January 15, 1991, after serving over 30 years. He also served in the US Marine Corp. He was very proud of his commitment to both organizations. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janice & his beloved daughters Jennifer & Jana of Olympia, brothers Larry & Junior, sister Lola, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. He was very much loved & will be greatly missed. A Family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 26, 2020
