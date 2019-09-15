Home

Walter A. Knowlen

Walter A. Knowlen Obituary
Walter A. Knowlen Walter A. Knowlen, 83, of Tenino Washington, passed away August 19, 2019 in Ronan, Montana. Walt was born in Minnesota on Nov. 15, 1935. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Seattle and then joined the U.S. Air Force to become an airplane mechanic. He retired in 1974 at the rank of master sergeant, and then went on to get a BS in Industrial Design from Eastern Washington University and an MA in education. He taught high school shop classes and then went to work for WA state DOT until his next retirement in 2008. Walt married Georgia in 1987 and together they built Sunset View Stables horse ranch and breeding program for American Saddlebreds on the outskirts of Tenino, WA. He was an avid horseman, musician, and square dance caller, and devoted husband and father. Walt was also devout in his faith and attended church at Littlerock Community Fellowship in Olympia, WA. He is survived by wife Georgia, ex-spouse Lucy, 3 children (Carl, Peggy, Rich), step-son (JR), and 5 grandchildren (Nichole, Myzar, Ari, Mandy, Rylee). Memorial services are being planned.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 15, 2019
