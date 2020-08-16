Walter C Howe Jr Walter Howe was born March 2, 1934 in Portland, and passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020. Walter was raised in Olympia, graduating from Olympia High School in 1952 where he is a member of the Hall of Fame. He worked his way through the University of Washington with jobs at local plywood mills, the Olympia Post Office, and the Olympia Brewery. He graduated in 1956 from the University of Washington cum laude where he was President of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. There he met his wife, Teddy, and they spent 56 wonderful years together, raised two sons, David and Stephen, and shared many special experiences, living in Seattle, Olympia, Washington DC, and Medina WA. They had a 12 year adventure owning an apartment in the small French village of Vence, enjoying their French, British and American friends. "Teddy made everything good happen in our marriage and family." Following service in the Air Force, he graduated from the UW Law School as a member of Order of the Coif and Law Review, and practiced law with the firm now known as Perkins Coie. He became Legal Assistant to Gov. Dan Evans in 1965 and served as State Budget Director from 1967 to 1972. He considered working with Gov. Evans as one of the great privileges and influences on his life. He was appointed by President Nixon as Deputy Director and Acting Director of ACTION, then a federal agency responsible for managing the federal government's role in volunteer oriented programs, including Peace Corps, VISTA, Foster Grandparents, and many others. In 1973 he testified before Congress 16 times on behalf of the programs, which he loved, and which gave him a belief in the importance of service. His most vivid memories were visits with Peace Corps volunteers in Ecuador, Belize, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal and India, often sleeping on their floors; with VISTA volunteers in many states, and with a special foster grandparent in Massachusetts. He returned to the Northwest in 1974 to become a Vice President of Weyerhaeuser Co., with responsibilities in the public affairs, environmental and energy activities of the Company. He retired from Weyerhaeuser in 1991 to become President of the Washington Roundtable. He retired from that position in 1996, and became Of Counsel to The Gallatin Group, a regional public affairs firm. Mr. Howe served on, and chaired many Boards and Commissions during his career, especially in the education and social services area. He was Chair of the Council for Higher Education, the Public Affairs Council, a national public affairs professional organization, and the Association of Washington Business. He valued his membership in the Rotary Club of Seattle for over 20 years, valuing its motto of "Service Above Self". He was proud of being a founding board member of the Bellevue Schools Foundation, and was grateful to Governor Lowry who appointed him to the Commission for National and Community Service, and to Governors Spellman and Gardner who reappointed him, allowing him to continue to help establish service programs in the State. He was a lifetime member of the UW Alumni and President's Clubs, a long time member of the Tyee Club, a Husky football season ticket holder for over 40 years. He was an initial season ticket holder of the Seahawks, Sonics, and Mariners, continuing to enjoy all Seattle sports on TV in his later years. He greatly enjoyed new friends at Emerald Heights Retirement Community, where he and Teddy moved in 2014. Throughout his career he mentored many young people, and enjoyed watching those with whom he worked, build their successful careers and lives. His greatest pleasure in life was his family. Teddy, his greatly loved partner and wife of 56 years, who predeceased him in 2018, his sons and great friends, Dave and Steve, his special daughters in law, Barbara and Jennifer, and his beloved grandchildren, Tori, Danny and Waverly. Walt's guidance, leadership, and love will be missed by all of us, as well as his devotion and hard work towards building a strong family. Mr. Howe suggested that any remembrances be contributed to the Howe Endowment for Juvenile Arthritis Research at the Children's Hospital Foundation in honor of his wife, Teddy, the Seattle Rotary Service Foundation for programs related to under privileged children, or to another charity of their choice
. He asked that there be only a family service at his interment next to Teddy.